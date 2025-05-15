NOLA Gold Battles Hard in D.C., Falls to Old Glory 27-14

May 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold in tough against Old Glory DC

NOLA Gold showed flashes of dominance and grit in an away physical clash against Old Glory DC, but ultimately fell short, 27-14. Despite early leads and intense defensive phases, the Gold couldn't hold off a determined Old Glory side that surged in the second half to secure the win.

The match began with Old Glory DC striking first via a penalty to go up 3-0. But NOLA Gold responded quickly and decisively, earning a penalty try after sustained pressure deep in the opposition's territory. The automatic conversion pushed the Gold ahead 7-3.

The Gold didn't let up, Julian Roberts powered through for a well-earned try, and Luke Carty added the extras to give NOLA a promising 14-3 advantage midway through the first half. Old Glory closed the gap just before the break with a try of their own, cutting NOLA's lead to 14-8 heading into halftime.

Momentum shifted after the break. Old Glory struck early in the second half and regained the lead. Two additional tries from the home side widened the gap to 27-14, putting pressure on the Gold to respond late.

In the dying minutes, Jonah Mau'u appeared to breathe life into a comeback with a brilliant finish, but after a TMO review, the try was disallowed. The final whistle blew, and NOLA Gold could not overcome the deficit.

Though the result didn't go their way, NOLA Gold once again showcased sparks of attacking potential and defensive resolve. With the team continuing to gel and push for consistency, the focus now turns to the next challenge.

NOLA Gold returns home for a highly anticipated match against the Utah Warriors on May 24th at 6:00 p.m. CT at The Gold Mine.

