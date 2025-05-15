Utah Warriors Celebrate Utah's Rugby Future

May 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - The Utah Warriors capped off their final home match of Storm Week during the 2025 Major League Rugby season with a celebration that was bigger than the scoreboard. On a night dedicated to honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage, the Warriors also welcomed the next generation of players to Zions Bank Stadium with an unforgettable Utah Little Rugby Night.

In front of a near-sell out and roaring crowd, the Warriors hosted the Seattle Seawolves in a clash of Western Conference rivals. But beyond the action on the pitch, the evening served as a vibrant showcase of community, culture, and the future of rugby in Utah.

Over 1,500 Young Rugby Players Take the Field The highlight of the night came at halftime, when more than 1,500 kids from 13 local youth rugby clubs were celebrated on the field in a showcase of grassroots rugby to help kick off the spring season for Utah Little Rugby (ULR). As part of Utah Little Rugby Night, these young athletes paraded the pitch, representing the heart and future of the sport in the state. Before kickoff for the second half, they also formed the Warriors' High-Five Tunnel, welcoming players onto the field with energy and pride.

"As Utah's pro rugby team, we believe it's our responsibility to support and uplift the rugby community at every level," said Warriors Director of Marketing, Fionna Pierce. "Seeing these young players take the same field as the pros reminds us that the future of this game is bright in Utah."

The Warriors have long supported local youth rugby as part of their mission to grow the sport statewide. Through partnerships, clinics, and nights like these, the club is dedicated to giving young athletes visibility, opportunity, and inspiration to dream big.

Edwin Lehauli, Director of ULR has been getting texts from excited parents for the past 24 hours since the match. "The kids are so excited to start their rugby season, and seeing them celebrated on the field and on the night with the Warriors is what this is all about." said Lehauli. "Rugby has a vibrant and growing community here in Utah and we love the chance to put these kids in the spotlight. We've got some future Warriors in the ranks of Utah Little Rugby for sure."

Clubs represented included;

Mountain View Rugby

Herriman Rugby

Wasatch Rugby

Brighton Rugby

Kearns Rugby

LCA Rugby

Provo Steelers

Caveman Rugby

West Valley Warriors Rugby

Tooele Rugby

Mountain Ridge Rugby

Springville Rugby

Honoring AAPI Culture and Community From food, performances to cultural recognition, the Warriors paid tribute to the diverse AAPI communities that are woven into the fabric of Utah and the rugby world. As one of the most internationally diverse sports, rugby continues to unite players and fans of all backgrounds- something the Utah Warriors proudly spotlight each season.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.