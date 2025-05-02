Two Utah Warriors Named to USA Eagles Extended Player Squad

May 2, 2025

Utah Warriors News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Utah Warriors Rugby organization is proud to announce that two of its standout players, Matt Jensen and Tonga Kofe, have been selected to the USA Eagles Extended Player Squad, a recognition reserved for the top American rugby talent in consideration for national team duties.

For both athletes, the call-up is not only a testament to their performance on the pitch, but also a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and leadership they've brought to the Utah Warriors and their communities.

Matt Jensen: A Veteran Returns to the Fold

Standing at 6'7" and weighing 265 lbs, Matt Jensen is one of the league's most seasoned locks. A Warrior since the team's inaugural 2018 season, Jensen first earned a cap for the USA Eagles in 2017 and scored his first international try just weeks later.

Now 33, Jensen's return to the national player pool represents a full-circle moment in a career defined by grit, consistency, and loyalty to the Warriors' mission. Known as a leader both on and off the field, his presence in the extended squad brings a veteran edge and championship mentality to the Eagles' future. He balances professional sports at the highest level for his State and Country, whilst simultaneously filling a significant role as Project Manager for Big D Construction - a Utah-based company leading the industry in commercial building.

"A proud moment for Matt and Tonga to represent their country." says Head Coach Greg Cooper. "Matt's is a story of perseverance and commitment to return to the Eagles on the back of consistently strong performances for the Warriors."

Tonga Kofe: From the Gridiron to the Scrum

A former D1 football player in Oregon, a state champion wrestler, and now one of the fastest-rising front-row players in American rugby, Tonga Kofe is writing his own chapter in American sports history.

At 6'2" and 315 lbs, Kofe is a force at prop, combining power and agility with a relentless drive. Despite being only in his second professional rugby season, Kofe's journey from the football field to being named to the USA Eagles Extended Squad is nothing short of remarkable.

He's not just a powerhouse athlete-he's also a proud father, balancing elite performance with life as a family man, and representing the growing pipeline of crossover athletes discovering rugby as their next-level challenge.

"Tonga's selection is a remarkable rise to international status," said Cooper. "His rugby development has been phenomenal."

Representing Utah on the National Stage

This announcement marks a proud milestone for the Utah Warriors organization and the state of Utah. As rugby continues to grow across the U.S., these two Warriors will now represent the region and the Major League Rugby community on a larger stage.

Joey Mano was tapped for selection, but will unfortunately be unavailable for this squad.

