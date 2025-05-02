Damm Returns for Seattle Showdown

May 2, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA has named its squad for tonight's crucial clash against the Seattle Seawolves at Starfire Stadium.

Following their third 2-point loss in four matches, RFCLA heads to Seattle in search of a vital win to stay in contention for the MLR playoff race as June approaches.

Captain Jason Damm returns to the lineup after attending a family wedding, shifting Tim Anstee to the blindside flanker role and moving Semi Kunitani to the reserves.

Franco Van den Berg earns the start in the forward pack, with Tim Oelwein set to make his RFCLA debut off the bench.

Tighthead prop Maliu Niuafe remains sidelined due to injury, bringing the number of unavailable props to six.

The starting backline remains unchanged. However, RFCLA receives a major boost with the return of one of its brightest stars of 2024, Matt Anticev. He is set to make his 2025 season debut off the bench after an extended injury layoff.

RFCLA team take to play Seattle Seawolves, Friday May 2, 7pm at Starfire Stadium, Seattle.

Alessandro Heaney

Benjamin Sugars

Franco Van den Berg

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Edward Timpson

Benjamin Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano

Andrew Coe

William Meakes

Nicholas Chan

Rory Van Vugt

Reece MacDonald

Benjamin Strang

Tim Ohelwein

Justus Tavai

Semi Kunabuli

Matthew Heaton

Tasman Smith

Seth Purdey

Matt Anticez

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!

