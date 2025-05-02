Damm Returns for Seattle Showdown
May 2, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
RFCLA has named its squad for tonight's crucial clash against the Seattle Seawolves at Starfire Stadium.
Following their third 2-point loss in four matches, RFCLA heads to Seattle in search of a vital win to stay in contention for the MLR playoff race as June approaches.
Captain Jason Damm returns to the lineup after attending a family wedding, shifting Tim Anstee to the blindside flanker role and moving Semi Kunitani to the reserves.
Franco Van den Berg earns the start in the forward pack, with Tim Oelwein set to make his RFCLA debut off the bench.
Tighthead prop Maliu Niuafe remains sidelined due to injury, bringing the number of unavailable props to six.
The starting backline remains unchanged. However, RFCLA receives a major boost with the return of one of its brightest stars of 2024, Matt Anticev. He is set to make his 2025 season debut off the bench after an extended injury layoff.
RFCLA team take to play Seattle Seawolves, Friday May 2, 7pm at Starfire Stadium, Seattle.
Alessandro Heaney
Benjamin Sugars
Franco Van den Berg
Jason Damm
Jurie Van Vuuren
Timothy Anstee
Edward Timpson
Benjamin Houston
Gonzalo Bertranou
Christian Leali'ifano
Andrew Coe
William Meakes
Nicholas Chan
Rory Van Vugt
Reece MacDonald
Benjamin Strang
Tim Ohelwein
Justus Tavai
Semi Kunabuli
Matthew Heaton
Tasman Smith
Seth Purdey
Matt Anticez
Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!
Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network
FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.
Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.
To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.
National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+
ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.
Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network
The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from May 2, 2025
- Damm Returns for Seattle Showdown - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- Warriors Take #1 Spot in MLR with Win over San Diego Legion at Home - Utah Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rugby FC Los Angeles Stories
- Damm Returns for Seattle Showdown
- RFCLA Name Team for Historic CaliCup and USA Test Double Header
- LA Battles Hard in Narrow Bonus Point Loss to New England
- RFCLA Announces Team for Midweek Free Jacks Match
- Know Before You Go for RFCLA v SD Legion + USA v Japan Women