Chicago Hounds Announce Strategic Wellness Partnership with Contrast Hot Cold

CHICAGO, IL. - The Chicago Hounds, Chicago's Major League Rugby franchise, announced today a new partnership with Contrast, Chicago's premier destination for contrast therapy and performance recovery. Contrast will become the Official Recovery Partner of the Chicago Hounds under this new partnership.

Contrast, founded by athletes and built for athletes of all levels, has become a hub for physical and mental recovery in Chicago. With state-of-the-art facilities that blend cold plunges, infrared saunas, and more, Contrast will help the Hounds maximize the benefits of contrast therapy, allowing the team to focus on recovery, resiliency, and results.

"We're proud to announce our partnership with Contrast Hot and Cold Chicago, a leader in athlete performance and recovery," stated James English, CEO and General Manager of the Chicago Hounds. "Their expertise in recovery is the perfect match for our team's commitment to excellence both on and off the field. Together, we're focused on keeping our players at their peak and pushing the boundaries of performance as we progress to the business end of our season."

Chicago Hounds fans can expect collaborative content, exclusive recovery insights, and opportunities to experience the same recovery benefits the team relies on throughout the remainder of the 2025 season and the 2025 Major League Rugby Playoffs.







