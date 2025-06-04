Hounds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Gutsy Win

The Chicago Hounds moved to 11-5 on Wednesday night, beating the visiting Houston Sabercats, 15-12. Hooker Jackson Zabierek led all scorers on the evening with 10 points via two tries. With the win, the Hounds secured home-field advantage in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Their semi-final matchup kicks off next Saturday, June 14, at 6PM. Tickets will be made available in the next 48 hours for fans interested in purchasing tickets.

The game began in the rain with a kicking battle between both sides. Chicago struck first via hooker Jackson Zabierek, making his first start for the Hounds. After a Houston penalty, Chicago kicked for touch and the forward pack went to work. Zabierek was at the bottom of the pile, scoring his first MLR try and giving the Hounds an early 5-0 lead. Flyhalf Adriaan Carelse hit the conversion and the score was 7-0 after 13 minutes.

The Hounds won another penalty after the first half water break and Devoto kicked for touch. The maul got back to work on the ensuing lineout and after marching down at least 15 meters, Zabierek was in for his second score of the night. Carelse's conversion attempt was no good.

Moments before halftime, Houston scored to bring the game within reach. Lock Hamish Bain was shown a yellow card. The Sabercats then kicked for touch after a Hounds' penalty and just like Chicago, they went to work with the maul, dotting down their first score of the night in the 38th minute. The conversion attempt from flyhalf A.J. Alatimu was successful, bringing the score to 12-7 as the teams went into the sheds for halftime.

The Hounds started off the second half with another yellow card, this time to No. 8 Matt Oworu. With Bain still in the bin for the next few minutes, Chicago would have to hold off Houston facing a two-man disadvantage. The defense held tough and Bain re-entered the game in the 44th minute.

The teams spent the next 20 minutes feeling each other out once more, just like the first half. Reserve prop Liam Fletcher made a half break and was able to get his hands free, connecting with Mason Flesch who galloped into Houston territory. The Hounds fumbled away possession though, destroying their best scoring opportunity of the second half.

Then the Hounds were under pressure- immense pressure. After Chicago fumbled away possession, the Sabercats kicked the ball downfield. Left wing Julian Dominguez did well to fall on it, but Houston got the ball back moments later. They went through a few phases before winning a penalty five meters from the Chicago line and calling for a scrum.

They won the ball back at the scrum and tested the Chicago defense for a couple more phases. The Hounds held strong, however, winning a penalty and kicking for touch to relieve pressure. The teams went into the second half water break with the same score, 12-7.

Chicago was dealt another yellow card in the 65th minute. Ollie Devoto had a seemingly clean tackle on the Houston fullback, but the TMO asked to review the hit. Then the ref showed Chicago their third yellow of the evening. The Sabercats kicked for touch, operated their maul, and needed one phase to go over for the game-tying score. Alatimu's kick was no good, bringing the score all level at 12 a piece.

But Chicago wasn't going down that easy. A few minutes after Houston's game-trying try, Chicago won a penalty in Houston's half. Replacement flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck pointed towards the goal posts, signaling an attempt at a penalty goal. The Hounds' leading scorer nailed the kick, giving the home side a narrow 3-point lead.

The teams traded blows for the next 10 plus minutes, with the Hounds defense stifling Houston phase after phase. The Hounds won a free kick in the 79th minute and opted to play the ball from the spot of the foul. Chicago played through the phases, bringing the clock into the red before Hilsenbeck kicked the ball into touch.

With that, the 2025 Major League Rugby regular season concluded and the Hounds secured a home game in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The game kicks off from SeatGeek Stadium next Saturday night at 6pm. Information regarding ticket sales will be made in the coming hours.







