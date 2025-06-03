Utah Warriors Legend Paul Lasike to Retire at Season's End, Closing a Remarkable Multi-Sport Career

June 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Warriors announce the pending retirement of one of the most accomplished and iconic athletes in Utah sports history: Paul Lasike. Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Lasike will step away from professional rugby to begin his next chapter as head coach of the Southern Virginia University men's rugby program.

From his earliest days at Highland Rugby in high school to the global rugby stage, Lasike's story is one of rare athleticism, fierce determination, and unwavering belief.

"Paul believed in the Utah Warriors before we ever played a game," said Warriors CEO Kimball Kjar. "He gave our fledgling roster instant credibility by joining as Warrior #1 and our first-ever captain in 2018. He'll always be remembered as one of the cornerstones of this club."

Lasike's resume is nothing short of legendary. He was a national champion at Highland Rugby in 2008 and then went on to win collegiate titles with BYU Rugby in 2009 and from 2012-2015, earning Collegiate All-American honors four times.

Remarkably, despite never having played football before, Lasike was recruited by BYU Football's strength coach and transitioned to fullback from 2012-2014. That led to an NFL stint as an undrafted free agent, where he played with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears from 2015-2017.

In 2018, Lasike returned to rugby to help launch the Utah Warriors, earning seven caps in the club's inaugural season before being signed by Harlequins of Premiership Rugby. He made 29 appearances in one of the world's top leagues before returning to Utah mid-season in 2022. Since then, he's added over 35 matches to his Warriors tally. Internationally, Lasike was capped 22 times as USA Eagle #524, beginning in 2018.

"From Highland to BYU to the Bears to Harlequins to this club-Paul's been a force everywhere he's gone," said Head Coach Greg Cooper. "He's the kind of athlete that elevates everyone around him."

Lasike's retirement marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new legacy. This fall, he'll take over as head coach at Southern Virginia University, where he'll lead the next generation of players with the same intensity and integrity that defined his playing career.

"I'm incredibly grateful for every step of the journey-from Highland to the NFL to Harlequins and back home to the Warriors," said Lasike. "This club, this community, and this game have given me so much. Now it's time for me to give back in a new way. Coaching at SVU is the next challenge, and I'm ready."

The Warriors are currently 10 - 5 and sit at the top of both the Western Conference and the MLR league table. With Friday night's win over Anthem, Utah Warriors became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference. A special recognition for Paul Lasike is planned during the final home match of the regular season next Saturday night, June 7th vs. Rugby FC LA.

