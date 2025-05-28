How to Watch: May 30 - June 1

May 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ Miami Sharks vs San Diego Legion | Friday, may 30 at 7:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Florida App and KUSI

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Utah Warriors vs Anthem RC | friday, may 30 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Old Glory DC vs RFCLA | Saturday, may 31 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental and FanDuel Sports Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Chicago Hounds vs NOLA Gold | Saturday, may 31 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

and FOX Chicago Plus and Gulf Coast Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

New England Free Jacks vs Seattle Seawolves | Sunday, june 1 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and KZJO FOX 13+

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.







