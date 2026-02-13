California Legion Unites the Nation's Largest Rugby State Under One Banner

LOS ANGELES, CA - California Legion today announced a bold new vision for the future of professional rugby, uniting the largest rugby state in the country under one banner through a statewide 2026 season.

The new entity will represent all of California and accelerate the growth of the game ahead of rugby's global spotlight during LA28, and subsequent US World Cups in 2031, 2033 and beyond.

Demonstrating its commitment to growing the sport, the Legion will deliver an ambitious and forward-thinking statewide stadium tour for home matches across five major California cities - including three locations that have never hosted a Major League Rugby match before - bringing elite professional rugby directly to new communities and simultaneously strengthening the state's already rich rugby tradition.

The move mirrors recent efforts by the Chicago Hounds, who announced taking a home match on the road to Tennessee, highlighting a league-wide commitment to expanding rugby's footprint in the United States.

The 2026 season will feature three matches in Southern California and two in Northern California, creating a truly statewide campaign. The East Bay Area fixture at Saint Mary's Stadium and the Sacramento match at Heart Health Park mark the club's expansion into NorCal markets, building on strong rugby foundations established by supporters in SoCal.

"We are thrilled that rugby will return to both San Diego and Los Angeles - two cities where the game continues to thrive and where the passion of our fans makes all the difference." Freier said.

Northern California is renowned for producing some of the country's top collegiate rugby programs and athletes, including University of California (34 National Championships), Berkeley and Saint Mary's College of California (56+ Titles), yet the area has not previously hosted a Major League Rugby match.

2026 California Legion Home Match Tour Schedule

Great Park Stadium, Irvine, Orange County - March 28

Torero Stadium, San Diego - April 4

Wallis Annenberg Stadium at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles - April 19

Saint Mary's Stadium, Moraga, East Bay Area - May 16

Heart Health Park, Sacramento - May 24

The Sacramento fixture will take place at the same venue hosting the USA Rugby Women's Eagles during their Pacific Four Series competition, further highlighting California's growing role as a hub for elite rugby competition.

A Vision for Growth

More than a schedule announcement, the initiative reflects a defining moment for rugby in California: bringing communities together, expanding access to the professional game, and building a connected pathway for players, supporters, and future generations across the state.

"This year has presented its share of challenges for our sport and fans, but it has also reinforced our belief in a bright and exciting future for Legion rugby here in California and beyond," said CEO Adam Freier. "Every decision we make is guided by what is best for the long-term sustainability of professional rugby and what is best for USA Rugby."

Building Toward the Future

The statewide campaign strengthens California's position as the epicenter of American rugby while connecting the sport's historic strongholds with emerging fan bases throughout the region.

"This is about something bigger than a season," said CEO Adam Freier. "We are bringing together the largest rugby state in the country and building a unified future for the game. Our vision is to represent all of California, and we have a real focus on recruiting players with strong ties to the state of California, and the ability to represent the US. We have signed USA Eagle Jason Damm, and many young aspiring Test players."

"California Legion's promise remains simple: to be brave, to be bold, and to strive to be first."

Tickets and Memberships

More good news is on the way for supporters, with memberships and tickets for the 2026 season going on sale Monday, February 16.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements and updates as the California Legion prepares to deliver an unprecedented statewide rugby experience.

For more information or to become a Club 24 member, visit Legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.







