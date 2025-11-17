Seattle Seawolves Re-Sign Dewald Kotze for the 2026 Season

Published on November 17, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are pleased to announce that Dewald Kotze has re-signed for the 2026 Major League Rugby season. The Canadian-eligible South African hooker made an immediate impact in his first season with Seattle in 2025, bringing physicality, accuracy at set piece, and elite-level work rate to the Seawolves' forward pack.

Kotze arrives in 2026 with 52 career MLR appearances, 37 starts, 17 tries, 547 meters gained, and 444 tackles across four seasons-establishing himself as one of the league's most productive and durable front-rowers. His combination of athleticism, power, and nose for the try line gives Seattle a dynamic force in the middle of the pack.

Born and raised in South Africa, Dewald moved to Edmonton at age 14 and began representing the Strathcona Druids before joining the Pacific Pride, Rugby Canada's national development program, in 2019. He rose quickly through the Canadian pathway, earning a place in the 40-man extended squad for the men's national team in 2021.

In 2024, Kotze made his senior international debut for Canada, contributing to a 35-22 win over Romania in Ottawa-a milestone achievement in his international career.

Kotze's MLR journey began with the Dallas Jackals, who signed him ahead of the 2022 season. Over three years in Dallas, he quickly grew into one of the league's most consistent and impactful hookers:

2022: 4 appearances (3 starts)

2023: 15 appearances, 10 starts, 3 tries, 125 tackles

2024: 17 appearances, 16 starts, 11 tries (T-3rd in MLR), 301 meters gained, 166 tackles

His 2024 season remains one of the most impressive single-year performances by a hooker in MLR history. He set a league record with five tries in a single match and earned All-MLR Honorable Mention XV honors while helping Dallas reach the playoffs for the first time in club history.

After Dallas withdrew from Major League Rugby at the end of the 2024 season, Kotze was selected 10th overall by the Seattle Seawolves in the dispersal draft. He immediately became a strong contributor during the 2025 campaign, earning:

16 appearances

8 starts

3 tries

118 tackles

His reliability in the set piece, strong defensive work rate, and scoring threat made him a standout addition to Seattle's forward rotation.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared, "We're delighted to share the news that Dewy has agreed to a contract extension, securing his place on our team through the 2026 season. His outstanding blend of professionalism, reliability, and competitive spirit is crucial to driving our team's long-term success."

Achievements

2024 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

T-3rd in MLR Try Scoring (2024)

MLR record: 5 tries in a single game (2024)

MLR Team of the Week (2024 Rds 1 & 6, 2023 Rd 14)

Canada international debut (2024)

Kotze's return gives the Seawolves a dynamic, high-impact hooker with international experience and elite-level MLR production. His ability to contribute in open play, score from close range, and anchor the set piece makes him a key figure in Seattle's forward pack heading into the new season.

We're excited to have Dewald back in blue and green as we continue preparing for the 2026 campaign.

Stay tuned for more roster updates at seawolves.rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from November 17, 2025

Seattle Seawolves Re-Sign Dewald Kotze for the 2026 Season - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.