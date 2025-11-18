Seattle Seawolves and Rugby Oregon Host First Youth Camp in Oregon

Published on November 18, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Last week marked an important milestone for us. For the first time, we partnered with Rugby Oregon to bring a youth camp to Oregon, and more than 80 athletes ages 7 to 17 showed up ready to learn, compete, and have fun.

Pagopagohokma Haini, our Director of Youth and Community Programming, captured what the day meant to us: "Last week marked a milestone as the Seawolves partnered with Rugby Oregon to host our first-ever Youth Camp in Oregon. More than 80 kids, ages 7-17, spent two hours learning, competing, and experiencing the fun of rugby. The success of this weekend reinforces our commitment to keeping the momentum going and continuing our mission to grow the game."

Rugby Oregon's coaches led the training, and we were proud to have our forward Pagopagohokma "Pago" Haini join as a special guest coach. We also want to give a big thank you to Chance Wenglewski and David Busby, who came out to support the athletes and add to the energy of the day.

Together, our staff and Rugby Oregon delivered a fundamentals first session that emphasized confidence, teamwork, and a welcoming environment for every experience level.

Coaches from Rugby Oregon's development staff led the day, offering hands on instruction for athletes at every level. Our forward Pago Haini provided special guidance throughout the session, with added support from Seawolves players Chance Wenglewski and David Busby. Together they delivered non contact rugby fundamentals with a strong focus on communication, teamwork, and fun.

We were inspired by every young player who stepped onto the field. New athletes learned the basics. Returning players sharpened their skills. The energy never dipped.

We want to thank the entire Rugby Oregon team for hosting this event, as well as the ORSU Youth Coaches who showed up to help and cheer the kids on. And of course, thank you to the parents and families who stayed, supported, and encouraged their athletes throughout the session.

Your presence made the day stronger.

Want us to bring rugby to your school, club, or community event? Fill out our Community Request Form and our team will connect with you.







Major League Rugby Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.