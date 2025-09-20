NAL Welcomes Southwest Kansas Storm

DODGE CITY, KS - The National Arena League is proud to announce that the Southwest Kansas Storm will be joining the league for the 2026 season. Strengthening the league's presence in Kansas, the Storm join the Salina Liberty in choosing the National Arena League for their future. The league announced both teams today, marking an impactful milestone for the National Arena League.

Founded in 2021, the Southwest Kansas Storm play their home games at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. The team has competed successfully at both the indoor and arena football levels, playing in two leagues over four seasons. The Storm also have history facing some of the National Arena League's longest-active franchises during both regular season and playoff competition.

"The addition of the Southwest Kansas Storm is a major step for our league and member teams. They not only provide a close regional playing partner for several of our teams, but also bring a competitive presence on the field as an experienced franchise with years under their belt," stated Commissioner Ikard, who attended the team's press conference today in Dodge City, Kansas.

With the addition of the Storm, the NAL expansion for the 2026 season has ended. The Storm are joined by the Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans, Dallas Bulls, Louisiana Rouxgaroux, Omaha Beef, Pueblo Punishers, Salina Liberty, and Sioux City Bandits. The National Arena League was informed by the Idaho Horsemen that they will not be active for the 2026 season, the Horsemen who have been with the league since 2023 will be a dormant member of the National Arena League. "The Horsemen plan to spend 2026 relocating the team and building towards the 2027." Stated Team Owner Chris Reynolds.

For more information about the National Arena League or the Southwest Kansas Storm, visit thenationalarenaleague.com.

The Salina Liberty play their home games at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina, Kansas. The team and the league mutually benefit from this agreement, as Salina brings over a decade of operating experience and expertise.

"One of the easiest decisions I've made since becoming Commissioner, Salina's resume speaks for itself. The Liberty are a great example of the NAL's expansion strategy, as we combine brand-new expansion teams with experienced franchises that have established fan bases," said Commissioner Ikard.

Salina is no stranger to National Arena League teams. The Liberty have previously faced the Omaha Beef and Sioux City Bandits in past seasons when those franchises competed in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF). With today's announcement, the league now boasts its fourth team to join for the 2026 season.

