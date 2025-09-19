Liberty Move to National Arena League

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Arena League (NAL)

Salina Liberty News Release







Salina Liberty has signed to join the NAL for the 2026 season.

We are super excited to renew the great rivalries of the old CIF days. Get ready Liberty Nation to square off against the Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, and even Amarillo from the old CIF days. Along with many new Teams that will be venturing into the home of Salina Liberty Tony's Pizza Events Center.

We were proud of our accomplishments in the relaunch of AFL and AF1 competing in the semi-final in 2024 & 2025. We now turn our attention to the 2026 season where expectations remain the same, to compete for a championship. As we enter the 2026 season our focus becomes #UnitedInPurpose. Every year we have a championship mindset that matches the values and pride of Salina and our surrounding communities.

Central Kansas is about getting up every day, going to work, and improving our skills. We take great pride in representing Central Kansas and more importantly Liberty Nation. Every Team that comes into our house knows they'd better bring their lunch box and be ready to go to work.

In meeting the Teams and great Ownership groups in the NAL, we feel that this is where Salina Liberty needs to post our flag. So, get your sponsorships, be ready to buy season tickets when they become available, and get ready for more of the hard-hitting and exciting action inside TPEC, home of Salina Liberty Football.

Regards,

Dan Mendicina

President, Salina Liberty Ownership Group







National Arena League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.