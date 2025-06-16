Salina Liberty Playoff Primer

June 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty have been knee deep in their own version of the playoffs for the past four weeks. A loss in any of those games would have eliminated them. They won all four, and now find themselves as the #4 seed for the actual playoffs. They'll head to Albany on Saturday, June 21st, for a date with the undefeated Albany Firebirds. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Season in Review

Saying it was a tale of two seasons for the Salina Liberty might be the understatement of the century. The transformation this team underwent, the coaching, and the coming together of the players are the stuff movies are made of. The Liberty started the season getting blown out in Week 1 by the Corpus Christi Tritons. They had the early bye week in Week 2 before turning around and going back to Corpus in Week 3. It was a little closer, but still not the result they were looking for. Call it unlucky or what you will, but they had to play the Tritons when superstars like Darius Prince were still on the team, and they looked like early-season title contenders before some fallout.

In Week 4, they lost by 30 to the Albany Firebirds, which, looking back at most Albany games, was an accomplishment. In Week 5, they made a change at quarterback, starting backup Jamario Benson, where they suffered a two-point loss to the Southwest Kansas Storm. After that game, the Liberty were searching for answers to the quarterback position and called up veteran indoor quarterback Rakeem Cato. Cato burst onto the scene in Week 6, his first pass as a member of the Liberty was a touchdown bomb. He threw five touchdown passes on the day and finally got the Liberty in the win column with a victory over the Oregon Lightning, bringing their record to 1-4.

That was the switch flip the Liberty needed, and a new team was born. They went to Billings in Week 7 and outdueled the reigning champions 43-37. Then came their showdown with the Albany Firebirds. No team in 2025 put Albany on the ropes like this Liberty team did. Salina took the Firebirds to the wire and scored with just seconds remaining in regulation to take the lead. A questionable penalty call wiped out the score, and the Liberty lost in overtime. Albany went on to remain undefeated the rest of the season and now awaits Salina in the playoffs.

The Liberty couldn't afford another loss in their final four games, and they ran the table to win out and punch their playoff ticket. They once again took down the Outlaws in Week 11 before trouncing the Washington Wolfpack 71-4 in Week 12. Weeks 13 and 14 were back-to-back games against their cross-state rivals, the Southwest Kansas Storm. The Storm were firing on all cylinders, and a win in either game would lock up the #2 seed for the Storm. In both games, the Storm hopped out to big leads early and seemingly controlled the games. In both games, quarterback Rakeem Cato was injured, and Javin Kilgo had to step in in relief. In both games, it came down to kicker Bailey Hale with ice in his veins to win with a field goal at the end. They led for 00:01, yes, one second in a 60-minute game in Week 14, but it was the second that counted. Salina's resurgence and resilience gave them an opportunity for payback against Albany this week.

Coaches Thoughts

Liberty Head Coach Heron O'Neal was still buzzing on Monday morning after the win, but said it was time to quickly shift the focus to the Firebirds. "We've got to get ready to put together a game plan for Albany, which isn't easy," Coach O'Neal laughed, "they don't have many weaknesses." As far as the Liberty's schedule is concerned, on Monday, the team had meetings and treatment planned for the team. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be normal practices and Albany prep. They'll take Friday off to recover and respect the holiday, and they'll travel to Albany on Saturday.

"It's always good to go against the team that was in the championship last year, and the team that's undefeated," Coach O'Neal said. "Nobody's expecting us to win, nobody's expecting us to show up. They've already stamped it with Albany as the national champion for this year." "So I don't think motivation is going to be an issue this week." "We're going to play our game, and do the best we can. Do what we've always done in every game we've played in. We're going to come in and expect to win." "I've never been in a game where I've come in expecting to lose." "I have that championship mindset, and our players do as well." "We're a very proud organization, a very proud coaching staff, and we have very proud players."

In preparing for the Firebirds, "well, you've got to look at everything. When it's playoffs, you can never leave any stone unturned." O'Neal said he and his coaches pride themselves on "having our team prepared." "That's what we're in the lab doing right now. Making sure we put a plan together that's conducive to the things that they're doing to be effective, put up points and try to shut them down a little more than what we did when we played them last." "Football is football." "It's a new season, it's 0-0, the records are thrown out the window, and we're in the semifinals."

When Coach O'Neal spoke Monday, he was unsure of quarterback Rakeem Cato's health. Cato left the game Sunday evening, and O'Neal didn't want to speculate on what the injury was until it was confirmed by a doctor. He will be evaluated by doctors, and until he hears Cato is clear, they'll proceed with Javin Kilgo. Who, as he reminded me, has faced adversity before and joined the team mid-season in 2022 and led them to a CIF championship. Either way, the Liberty are in great hands at quarterback.

Offensive Player to Watch

Wide receiver Malik Honeycutt is one to keep your eyes on Saturday. Coach O'Neal described him as "quick as a hiccup." Honeycutt has been dangerous since he broke onto the scene. He finished the year third in total receiving yards (888), third in receiving yards per game (80.7), and third in receiving touchdowns (20). He's gelled well with both quarterbacks, and he's always on the move.

Defensive Player to Watch

Defensive back DeWayne Autrey II "Ballhawk" as you may know him, is a shut-down corner for the Liberty. The long-time arena veteran is playing in his final season and looking to wrap it up with a championship bow. In addition to locking down opposing wide receivers, Autrey has recorded 28 tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception, and scored a touchdown. Be wary when you throw the way of the "Ballhawk."







Arena Football One Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.