Liberty Never Quit: Salina Secures Playoff Berth with Last-Second Win

June 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Salina Liberty led for exactly one second in an absolute thriller to end the AF1's inaugural season and steal the final spot in the four-team playoff after an epic run to end the regular season. Bailey Hale, for the second straight week, had ice in his veins as he hit the game winner to extend the season.

53-52 was the final score as the Southwest Kansas Storm visited the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas, for a Father's Day showdown with the Liberty. The Storm controlled the game from the opening kickoff and led 59:59 of the 60-minute game. A scoreless fourth quarter cost them in the end.

As it Happened

The Southwest Kansas Storm started the game with the ball and got to work quickly. In less than three minutes, they were on the board as Jalen Morton tossed his 38th passing touchdown of the season to former Liberty wide receiver Demarius Washington. Salina looked like they'd answer quickly, as their first play was a bomb from Rakeem Cato to Fast Ed Smith. As Smith was streaking towards the end zone, he carelessly held the ball out, and Michael Lawson from the Storm swooped in and knocked it out of his hands. Keon Cleary scooped the ball up, and the Storm took over. Just like their first possession, it didn't take long for the Storm to strike again. This time, it was Jarius Grissom on the receiving end of a Morton touchdown. The Storm jumped up 13-0 before five minutes were off the clock.

The Liberty's next drive took some time off the clock as Ed Smith redeemed himself from the earlier fumble. He caught multiple passes before scoring a touchdown to cut the lead to six. Then it was time for the Liberty's defense to step up, and they did just that. They stopped the Storm on downs to get the ball back to Rakeem Cato and company. Cato would lead the Liberty down to the five-yard line, but Michael Lawson would pick him off in the end zone to take away the scoring opportunity. The Storm marched back down the field, and Jalen Morton ran in a touchdown. Rakeem Cato came out firing with a deep pass to Malik Honeycutt, but Joe Golden stripped the ball before Honeycutt was down and ran it all the way back for a defensive touchdown to put the Storm up 27-7.

As expected, the high-flying Liberty didn't take long to get back down the field as Rakeem Cato found Malik Honeycutt for the touchdown. Like any good heavyweight fight, these teams exchanged blows again late in the first half as Jalen Morton found Demarius Washington for a second time before Rakeem Cato dropped a dime to Tracy Brooks over his shoulder. The Storm got the ball with 48 seconds left in the half and marched down the field. After a few missed attempts to the end zone, they'd settle for a field goal to take a 37-21 lead into halftime.

Second Half

The Storm came out swinging. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Dillon Burkhard nailed a deuce to give the Storm an extra two points. On the Liberty's first drive of the second half, there was a late hit to the head on Rakeem Cato. He left the game with an apparent concussion. For the second week in a row, the Liberty turned to their trusted vet, Javin Kilgo. On Kilgo's second snap, he got the ball to Ed Smith to give Smith a hat trick of three touchdowns on the day. On the ensuing Storm possession, they started with the ball on their own five-yard line, and a bad snap left Jalen Morton scrambling for the ball in the end zone. He recovered but was quickly shoved down for a safety. The Liberty was unable to take advantage of the free possession as a fourth-down pass from Kilgo sailed just over the hands of a wide-open Ed Smith in the end zone.

It only took Jalen Morton one play. He bullied and bruised his way past the Liberty defense on a 25-yard scramble to hit pay dirt and break open a 46-29 lead. The fireworks continued on the very next play as Desmond Epps got the Liberty special teams on the board with an electric kickoff return for a touchdown. Then, Jarius Grissom answered with a big return of his own just past midfield. Southwest Kansas marched down the field, and Jalen Morton took off and looked to be stopped at the five-yard line, but he pushed and drove his legs all the way to the end zone for another rushing touchdown. Not to be outdone, it was Kilgo's turn for a touchdown run. He punched it in, and the Liberty once again closed the gap to nine points, down 52-43.

Bailey Hale had a great kickoff off the beam, and the Liberty tackled the Storm returner at the one-yard line. Freddie McGee intercepted a Morton pass one play after being called for pass interference to give Salina the ball back with 9:30 left in the game. Big boy touchdown! Kilgo finds 6'5" 315lbs Alekisanita Tapa for the touchdown! A Bailey Hale extra point cut the lead to 52-50 Storm with 4:40 left in the game. The Storm drove down the field and got inside the 10-yard line. Jalen Morton threw a pass into the end zone that was broken up and bounced off the wall into the waiting arms of RJ Jarrett for an interception! Salina took over with just over 1:30 left in the game.

The Storm defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs to get the ball back with just 43 seconds left. Salina returns the favor, forcing the three-and-out to get the ball back, down by two with just 26 seconds left in the game. Malik Honeycutt makes a huge play to put the Liberty on the Storm's 20-yard line. Salina chose to run the ball and set up the reigning Special Teams Player of the Week, Bailey Hale, with a chance to extend their season. With ice in his veins, just like last week, Hale sends it right down the middle to put the Liberty up 53-52 with one second left on the clock. A squib kick would be lateralled and recovered by the Liberty.

Standout Players

Javin Kilgo once again came in for an injured Rakeem Cato while his team was down, and once again led them back to send his team to the playoffs. He threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground. Ed Smith stacked up 121 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Malik Honeycutt added another 100 yards, while Tracy Brooks added 98 yards on the ground. Of course, the big man Alekisanita Tapa gets his props for catching a touchdown as well.

Jalen Morton had himself another game, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and another three touchdowns on the ground. Demarius Washington caught nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and Jarius Grissom was explosive in the return game, adding 55 receiving yards and a touchdown as well.

Up Next

The Southwest Kansas Storm secured the #3 overall seed. They'll head to Nashville to face the Kats. Salina grabs the #4 seed, and they'll seek revenge against the undefeated Albany Firebirds. If each team were to win next week, we'd see the Liberty head to Dodge City for another round between these two teams with the Championship on the line.







