Salina Liberty Join the National Arena League

SALINA, KS - The National Arena League officially announces today that the Salina Liberty will join the league for the upcoming 2026 season. Salina is an experienced franchise founded in 2015, with its first game played in 2016. The Liberty have competed in multiple indoor and arena football leagues over the years. This month, ownership finalized its decision to make the NAL the team's future home, and the league unanimously approved the move. The expansion adds Kansas to the NAL footprint, strengthening its Midwest presence.

The Salina Liberty play their home games at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina, Kansas. Both the team and the league benefit from this agreement, as Salina brings more than a decade of operational experience and football expertise to the NAL.

"One of the easiest decisions I've made since becoming Commissioner, Salina's resume speaks for itself. The Liberty are a great example of the NAL's expansion efforts as we welcome true expansion teams entering their first season of play, while also growing into new states with experienced franchises that already have strong fan bases," said Commissioner Ikard.

Salina is no stranger to NAL opponents. The Liberty have faced both the Omaha Beef and Sioux City Bandits in past seasons when those teams were members of the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF). With this announcement, the league now boasts its fourth team committed to the 2026 season.

