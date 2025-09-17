SPHL Expanding to Mobile, AL for 2027-2028 Season

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL today announced that it will be expanding to Mobile, AL, following a unanimous vote of approval by the league's Board of Governors. The team will be owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Andy Kaufmann, and is set to begin play in Mobile for the 2027-28 SPHL season.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Mobile and Zawyer Sports to the SPHL," said Commissioner Doug Price. "Having gotten to know Andy over the last several years, he embodies not only a passion for hockey, but more importantly, a passion for the community, and he will be a tremendous addition to the SPHL.

"We are excited and proud to bring professional hockey back to Mobile," said Kaufmann. "We will aim to place a competitive team on the ice while also providing a fun, family-friendly product both in the stands and in the community. We look forward to ushering in this new era of hockey in the city's brand-new arena."

Mobile's new team will play its home games at the Mobile Arena, which is currently under construction and set to open in January of 2027, marking the return of professional hockey to Mobile after a 22-year absence. The Mobile Mysticks competed in the East Coast Hockey League (now ECHL) from 1995-2002.

A "Name the Team" contest is currently live on MobileProHockey.com for fans to submit ideas to name the franchise. For more information regarding Mobile Pro Hockey, please head to the team's website or contact info@mobileprohockey.com.







