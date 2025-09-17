Dawgs Name Jeff Jones as Assistant Coach, Joining Nick Devito

Published on September 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that former player, Jeff Jones, will return to Roanoke as Assistant Coach alongside Nick Devito for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Revelstoke, British Columbia native, Jeff Jones, signed to the Rail Yard Dawgs in the 2018-19 season and wore #24 throughout his three seasons with the Dawgs, as a right wing. Jones is now heading back to Roanoke, as Assistant Coach, alongside Nick DeVito who has been Assistant Coach since the 2023-24 season. Jones and Devito will work with Head Coach Dan Bremner.

"Jones helped build the identity of the Dawgs over his time playing. He's dedicated, incredibly hardworking, skilled and has a high hockey IQ. During his time playing, Jones consistently set the standard for work ethic, often staying on the ice far after practice ended to work on his game," commented Bremner. "Having former players wanting to come back and be a part of the Dawgs again speaks to the culture we've built over the years, and to have a leader like Jones coming back is invaluable."

Jones appeared in 159 regular season games, scoring 57 goals for the Dawgs. He ranks third in All-Time goals for the franchise. He is also tied for second for the Dawgs All-Time record of most power play goals, during the 2019-20 season.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







