Brackett Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Hunter Brackett has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Brackett, the five-foot-eleven forward from Plantation, Florida is coming to Roanoke for his first season in the SPHL. Brackett played for four years for Saint Anselm College (NCAA II), and appeared in 113 games over those four seasons.

During the 2024-2025 season Brackett was named First Team All-Conference and Player of the Year. Brackett put up 20 goals and assists that season.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.