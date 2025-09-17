Single Game Tickets for Select Games on Sale Today at 10:00 a.m.

Published on September 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







On September 17 at 10:00 A.M., the following Rail Yard Dawgs games will go on sale at the box office and online for single game tickets and single game parking passes. As previously announced, Berglund Center is undergoing a ticketing provider transition to Ticketmaster. Once games and parking are ready on the new system, they will become available to the public. The exact on-sale date is to be determined.

October 17 vs. Huntsville @ 7:05 (Opening Night)

October 25 vs. Knoxville @ 7:05 (Scooby Doo Night)

November 14 vs. Peoria @ 7:05 (Military Night)

November 15 @ 1:30 (Alumni Game & 'Skates Off Social' Postgame Event) *Purchase required for all patrons, limited availability*

November 15 vs. Peoria @ 7:05 (Blow Up Races on Ice)

Wisler Family Four Packages for October 17 and November 15 will also become available for purchase, online only, on September 17 at 10:00 A.M.







