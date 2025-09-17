Marksmen Sign Alex Davis

Published on September 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Alex Davis for the 2025-26 season.

Davis, 25, played the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he recorded 41 points (8g+33a) in 108 games.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native was a plus-20 in his collegiate career and has a winning pedigree, having won a USPHL Premier championship as captain of the Charlotte Rush in 2021.

Davis joins fellow defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg and Tyler Love, and forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust and Alex Wilkins among the announced players for the upcoming season.

