Marksmen Sign Alex Davis
Published on September 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Alex Davis for the 2025-26 season.
Davis, 25, played the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he recorded 41 points (8g+33a) in 108 games.
The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native was a plus-20 in his collegiate career and has a winning pedigree, having won a USPHL Premier championship as captain of the Charlotte Rush in 2021.
Davis joins fellow defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg and Tyler Love, and forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust and Alex Wilkins among the announced players for the upcoming season.
Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Davis and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!
SPHL Stories from September 17, 2025
- Dawgs Name Jeff Jones as Assistant Coach, Joining Nick Devito - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- ThunderBolts Sign Forward Evan Benwell - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Marksmen Sign Alex Davis - Fayetteville Marksmen
- SPHL Expanding to Mobile, AL for 2027-2028 Season - SPHL
- Brackett Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Single Game Tickets for Select Games on Sale Today at 10:00 a.m. - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Marksmen Sign Alex Davis
- Marksmen Sign Khristian Acosta
- Marksmen Hire Damon Wheeler
- Marksmen Sign Mason Beaupit
- Marksmen Sign Alex Wilkins