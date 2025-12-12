Dawgs Lock Down Marksmen in 1-0 Shutout Win

Published on December 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (11-7-2) held on in a gritty, defensive battle with the Fayetteville Marksmen (8-8-2), taking a 1-0 victory on Thursday night at Berglund Center. Khristian Acosta scored the lone goal against his former team, Andrew Stacey would drop the mitts and deliver a pummeling in his fifth fight of the season, and Austyn Roudebush stole the show with a masterful 34-save shutout in the win for the Dawgs.

Both teams played a physical first period, with not many great looks for either side. Most of Fayetteville's best chances were shots that went off target from the Roanoke slot, while the Dawgs had their best chances on their lone power play opportunity and a pair of snipes by Ryan Reifler that went above the crossbar. The Dawgs would finally break through at 13:05, as Acosta tipped in the shot from the left-wing point by Benjamin Lindberg to make it 1-0 against his former team. Both squads finished the period with seven shots on net apiece, and Roanoke carried the one-goal cushion into the break.

Tension boiled over on a few occasions after the first intermission, as both teams had two power play chances apiece, and two separate skirmishes broke out. It appeared Roanoke had added on to its lead when Marcus Fechko tipped in a shot by Fabrice Bourgeois just over 11 minutes into the frame, but the goal was disallowed as the officiating crew ruled that Fechko had played the puck with a high stick. Roanoke's Stacey would drop the mitts with Fayetteville's Blake Holmes, and Stacey dropped Holmes with just one punch in a quick fight at 15:03. Just 40 seconds later, Fayetteville's Matt Wiesner and Roanoke's Joe Widmar would come together and receive roughing penalties. After a scoreless period, Roanoke still held a 1-0 lead heading to the final frame.

The third period was dominated by Fayetteville, as the visitors outshot Roanoke 21-2 in the final 20 minutes. The Marksmen would have a late power play chance and would empty the net, but they failed to find a way around the brick wall of Roudebush down the stretch. Roudebush's 21 saves in the third period alone were the most in a single period by a Roanoke goalie this year, and even as tensions flared with some shoving and jawing between the two sides after the final whistle, the Dawgs held the last laugh in the 1-0 victory.

Mason Beaupit stopped 18-of-19 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. Both teams were 0-for-3 on their power play chances.

Mason Beaupit stopped 18-of-19 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. Both teams were 0-for-3 on their power play chances.







