Game Preview: December 11 vs Huntsville

Published on December 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for "College Night" as they take on the Huntsville Havoc.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: WPNN Radio 103.7FM 790AM and WPNN App (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- This game's 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Pensacola Mardi Gras Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #79 Sam Rhodes' jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Fans can purchase $3 draft beer until the start of the 2nd period.

- Running through December 12, fans can donate toys for a chance to win Ice Flyers memorabilia and merchandise throughout the team's 12 days of giving. Each donated toy counts as one entry into every giveaway during the 12 Days of Giving promotion. Fans may bring toy donations to any upcoming Ice Flyers game and drop them off at the Coca-Cola Concierge or stop by the Front Office Tuesday-Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM to donate. Hours may vary due to holidays and games.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, December 20 Star Wars Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Away: Sunday, December 21 at Macon | 7:00PM

Home: Tuesday, December 23 Ice Flyers Christmas | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, December 27 Military Appreciation Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







