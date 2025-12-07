Rail Yard Dawgs Get Past Ice Flyers, 3-2
Published on December 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Youth Jersey Giveaway Night at the Hangar, facing off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the second night in a row. The first period started the same as the previous night, with Roanoke scoring the lone goal of the opening frame. The Ice Flyers didn't let that slow them down.
The second period was all Ice Flyers. Cam Gaudette evened the score just three minutes in, and Sam Rhodes took the lead later in the period. However, Roanoke capitalized on a hooking call and found the back of the net with a powerplay goal to tie things up heading into the third.
The game went into overtime, where Roanoke took advantage of another powerplay opportunity after Tyler German was called for high-sticking. Despite the overtime loss, the Ice Flyers came away with 3 out of a possible 4 points against the Rail Yard Dawgs in the two-game series and sit atop the standings with a point over the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The team now has a few days to prepare before taking on the Havoc on December 11 for College Night at the Hangar.
Fans can also bid on the autographed goal pucks from tonight on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
RNK 1, PEN 0
9:38 Benjamin Lindberg - Unassisted
Shots on goal: RNK 5, PEN 9
Second Period
RNK 1, PEN 1
3:08 Cam Gaudette (2) - Faulkner, Poellinger
RNK 1, PEN 2
15:54 Sam Rhodes (9) - Moran, Bull
Shots on goal: RNK 9, PEN 15
Third Period
RNK 2, PEN 2
3:46 Bryce Martin - O'Dea
Shots on goal: RNK 19, PEN 14
Overtime
RNK 3, PEN 2
1:45 Joe Widmar - Muller, O'Dea
Shots on goal: RNK 2, PEN 0
Total shots on goal: RNK 35, PEN 38
