Mayhem Defeat Havoc in Thompson's Return to Macon Coliseum

Published on December 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem honored Justin Thompson in his return to the Coliseum by dominating the Huntsville Havoc 4-1.

Huntsville came out quick with the early energy but Macon was able to manage the push and find their legs. Once the Mayhem started to pick up some momentum, Conor Witherspoon found space behind the net and made a great pass in front to Matteo Ybarra for a one-timer goal. This gave a big shot in the arm for the Mayhem as they began to win every battle and race for the puck. Both teams were able to generate chances with the Mayhem creating a couple high danger chances but could not capitalize again. Josh Boyko was able to stop all nine shots faced including a dazzling glove save. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira was called for a late slashing penalty that was cut short by a Havoc penalty. The Mayhem would start the second period with a 1:21 of power play time while holding a 1-0 lead.

The second period started right where the first left off. One minute into the period on the power play, Witherspoon sent another beautiful cross ice pass to Jake Goldowski who scored on the wide open net to give the Mayhem a two goal lead. This did not last long, as Ashton Paul ripped a beautiful shot to put Huntsville on the board. Macon was able to draw a penalty a couple minutes later and it only took five seconds for Witherspoon to set up Ybarra again to extend the lead. Macon started to lay off the gas a little bit and manage the push that the Havoc had started. Boyko made some great and timely saves as the Mayhem were able to kill off two penalties. The Mayhem drew another late penalty, and could not find the back of the net but would have 21 seconds of power play carry over to the third while having the two-goal lead.

The Mayhem had an early chance right after the quick power play started to start the third period. After then, the Havoc felt the desperation and started to force the play. A Hayden Ford interference penalty put Macon on the penalty kill, but the Mayhem were able to kill off the penalty. Huntsville began to shoot themselves in the foot by taking penalties. The Mayhem did not capitalize on the first power play, but John Kaljian cleaned-up in front of the net after it expired to give the Mayhem a three goal lead for the first time. The Havoc then took back-to-back penalties that killed their comeback hopes as the Mayhem played a conservative style. Boyko stopped 30 of 31 shots faced, Bartuccio-Pereira and Witherspoon had three assists each and Ybarra finished the night with two goals in the 4-1 victory.

The Mayhem are in Roanoke next weekend before returning home Friday, December 19th to take on the Quad City Storm for the Elf Edition of Winter Wonderland Weekend at 7:00 PM ET.







