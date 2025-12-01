Mayhem Acquire Herrera from Peoria

Published on November 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday that the team has acquired forward Michael Herrera in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

Herrera, 23, from Syracuse, N.Y., has two points this year (1 g, 1 a) in 12 games with Peoria in his first full professional season. He began the season with Birmingham before being traded to the Rivermen on October 24th. He began his pro career last year with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, where he had 15 points (6 g, 9 a) in 30 games played.

Prior to his professional career, he spent two seasons at NCAA division-III Utica University, where he recorded 26 points (13 g, 13 a) in 40 games.

The Mayhem are in Evansville Friday night before returning home Saturday for Pack the Plex at 6:00pm against the Huntsville Havoc. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







