Rivermen Make Two Trades on Sunday Evening

Published on November 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have completed two trades on Sunday evening, sending forward Michael Herrera to the Macon Mayhem for Future considerations and defenseman Nick Parody to the Quad City Storm in exchange for defenseman Jordan Henderson.

Henderson, a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, has five assists this his fourth year in the SPHL. Henderson played with the Storm last season and with the Pensacola Ice Flyers from 2022 to 2025. I n 162 SPHL games played, Henderson has 62 points (15 goals, 47 assists) from the blue line. Standing tall at 6'0, 19 4 lbs, Henderson has been a key asset on Quad City's defensive corps this year.

In exchange for Henderson, the Rivermen have dealt defenseman Nick P a ro dy to the Storm. Parod y, originally acquired from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for goaltender Colby Muise, had played in 1 4 games for the Rivermen this year and had contributed one goal and five assists for six points in that span. Parody was also a plus-three with two penalty minutes.

Herrera, dealt to the Mayhem in exchange for future considerations, was acquired from the Birmingham Bulls earlier this year. Herrera has one goal and one assist for two points this year after spending 12 games with Peoria.

The Rivermen will get set to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a three-game weekend series against the M arksmen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 5,6, and 7. Face-off for Friday's game will be at 7:00 pm ET, Satu rday's will be at 6:00 pm ET, and Sunday's will face off at 3:00 pm ET.







