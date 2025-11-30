Marksmen Acquire Forward Shane Murphy from Birmingham

Published on November 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Sunday the acquisition of forward Shane Murphy from the Birmingham Bulls in exchange for Tim Kent.

Murphy, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Bulls to start this season, recording three goals and two assists.

The Oriskany, New York native began his professional career joining the Bulls late last season, logging one goal and one assist in two games played.

Prior to embarking on his professional career, Murphy spent four seasons with Utica University (NCAA III), where he logged 32 goals and 24 assists in 56 games.

Throughout his time with the Pioneers, he was apart of three consecutive UCHC championships, named 2023-24 Second Team All-Conference and the 2024-25 UCHC All-Tournament Team.

Murphy and the Marksmen return home on Friday, Dec. 5 against the Peoria Rivermen for Wicked Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/

Follow the Marksmen on social media and never miss an update, from player signings and news to upcoming events, exclusive content and more!







SPHL Stories from November 30, 2025

Marksmen Acquire Forward Shane Murphy from Birmingham - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.