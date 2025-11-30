Marksmen Swept by Roanoke in Weekend Series

Published on November 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 5-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night.

Power play success for Roanoke continued, as Travis Broughman potted the lone first period goal, 1:17 into the game, set up by Gustav Muller and Joe Widmar to put the Dawgs up 1-0.

Marcus Fechko cashed in on a breakaway at 17:20, set up by Andrew Stacey for the lone second period goal to make it 2-0.

Cayden Cahill put Fayetteville on the board, banging home a one-timer at 5:55 in the final frame, set up by Caydon Meyer and Tim Kim to make it 2-1. Joe Widmar answered back just one minute after, set up by Gustav Muller to put the Dawgs up 3-1. CJ Valerian fired a puck down from his own zone, cashing home an empty netter at 17:27 to make it 4-1. Just 28 seconds later, Ryan Reifler added to the Roanoke lead at 17:55, set up by Marcus Fechko to secure the 5-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 16-of-20 shots in the Marksmen effort and Austyn Roudebush stopped 17-of-18 in the Dawgs' win.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Dec. 5 for Wicked Night as they host the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.







SPHL Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.