Ice Flyers Double-Up On Bulls, 4-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Blue Angels Night presented by Step One Automotive Buick GMC Pensacola at the Hangar, and delivered an exciting performance for the fans. The Birmingham Bulls scored early in the first period with the lone goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn't falter.

Coming out strong in the second period, the Ice Flyers found the back of the net twice. Lukas Jirousek scored first, followed by Blake Wells scoring the second to make it 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Shane Bull got an early goal in the third period, and Tyrone Bronte followed up shortly after to extend the lead to 4-1. The Bulls scored their second goal halfway through the third but couldn't mount a comeback. The Ice Flyers secured the 4-1 victory.

Scoring Summary

First Period

BHM 1, PEN 0

8:29 Macgregor Sinclair - Ledziankou, Olynek

Shots on goal: BHM 6, PEN 16

Second Period

BHM 1, PEN 1

9:11 Lukas Jirousek (2) - Rhodes, Poulias

BHM 1, PEN 2

13:48 Blake Wells (5) - Jirousek

Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 15

Third Period

BHM 1, PEN 3

0:55 Shane Bull (7) - Jones, German

BHM 1, PEN 4

3:50 Tyrone Bronte (3) - Gaudette

BHM 2, PEN 4

9:07 Arkhip Ledziankou - Murphy, Scott

Shots on goal: BHM 10, PEN 11

Total shots on goal: BHM 25, PEN 42







