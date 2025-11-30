Ice Flyers Double-Up On Bulls, 4-2
Published on November 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Blue Angels Night presented by Step One Automotive Buick GMC Pensacola at the Hangar, and delivered an exciting performance for the fans. The Birmingham Bulls scored early in the first period with the lone goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn't falter.
Coming out strong in the second period, the Ice Flyers found the back of the net twice. Lukas Jirousek scored first, followed by Blake Wells scoring the second to make it 2-1 heading into the second intermission.
Shane Bull got an early goal in the third period, and Tyrone Bronte followed up shortly after to extend the lead to 4-1. The Bulls scored their second goal halfway through the third but couldn't mount a comeback. The Ice Flyers secured the 4-1 victory.
Fans can bid on the autographed goal pucks from tonight on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
BHM 1, PEN 0
8:29 Macgregor Sinclair - Ledziankou, Olynek
Shots on goal: BHM 6, PEN 16
Second Period
BHM 1, PEN 1
9:11 Lukas Jirousek (2) - Rhodes, Poulias
BHM 1, PEN 2
13:48 Blake Wells (5) - Jirousek
Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 15
Third Period
BHM 1, PEN 3
0:55 Shane Bull (7) - Jones, German
BHM 1, PEN 4
3:50 Tyrone Bronte (3) - Gaudette
BHM 2, PEN 4
9:07 Arkhip Ledziankou - Murphy, Scott
Shots on goal: BHM 10, PEN 11
Total shots on goal: BHM 25, PEN 42
