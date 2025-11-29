Game Preview: November 29 vs Birmingham

Published on November 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - Fresh off a dominant 8-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Wednesday and a hard-fought 3-2 shootout win against the Birmingham Bulls last night, the Ice Flyers will look to keep their momentum going as they face a quick rematch against the Bulls for Blue Angels Night presented by Step One Buick GMC Pensacola.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's game is presented by Step One Buick GMC Pensacola.

- The Ice Flyers would like to thank tonight's military sponsors: Step One Buick GMC Pensacola, Gold Sponsor Lyria Luxury Apartments, Gold Sponsor Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah, and Silver Sponsor Circle K for collectively donating over 500 tickets to the game to active duty, retired, and veteran service members.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #42 Cooper Jones' jersey Blue Angels Jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Fans can enter tonight's fan raffle at the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111 for a chance to win a team-signed Blue Angels Jersey.

- Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys from the game online now on DASH. Immediately after the game there will be a live jersey auction in sections 103 & 104.

- Players not included in the live auction will be out on the ice for a post-game skate with fans. Purchase tickets here.

- Running through December 12, fans can donate toys for a chance to win Ice Flyers memorabilia and merchandise throughout the team's 12 days of giving. Each donated toy counts as one entry into every giveaway during the 12 Days of Giving promotion. Fans may bring toy donations to any upcoming Ice Flyers game and drop them off at the Coca-Cola Concierge or stop by the Front Office Tuesday-Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM to donate. Hours may vary due to holidays and games.

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Thursday, December 4 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Home: Friday, December 5 Rally Foundation Night presented by Florida Blue | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, December 6 Youth Jersey Giveaway Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







