Abbate Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Rivermen

Peoria, Ill.: It was a strong night for special teams as well as for Myles Abbate, who scored twice on the night, however Evansville's regulation unbeaten streak came to an end as the Thunderbolts came up just short in Peoria, 4-3 on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, December 5th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:00pm CT.

Peoria took the game's first lead at 1:26 of the first period as Griffen Fox scored on a 2-on-0 rush. At 7:24, Evansville tied the game on a power play as Myles Abbate scored from Aidan Litke and Isaac Chapman. The Rivermen retook the lead at 13:51 as Mike Gelatt scored on a net-front redirection. The Thunderbolts bounced back late in the period, as Abbate scored Evansville's first shorthanded goal of the season at 17:02, unassisted on a breakaway to send the game to the first intermission tied at two goals apiece. The Rivermen took the lead once again 14:05 into the second period off a goal from Alec Baer and extended the lead to 4-2 early in the third period with a redirection goal by Michael McChesney at 3:11. Down by a pair of goals, the Thunderbolts kept battling, and on a power play got back to within a goal as Keanan Stewart scored with 6:09 remaining from Tyson Gilmour and Jordan Simoneau. Despite pulling Kristian Stead late for an extra attacker, the Thunderbolts came up just short by a 4-3 score, the first regulation loss since October 28th, also ending a six-game winning streak against the Rivermen dating back to last regular season.

Abbate scored twice for Evansville, while Stewart scored one goal. In goal, Stead finished with 32 saves on 36 shots in only his 2nd regulation loss of the season. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Thursday, December 18th at Peoria Civic Center, with Evansville leading the season series 3-1.

