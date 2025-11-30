Dawgs Lock Down Marksmen in 5-1 Road Win, Sweep Weekend Series

Published on November 29, 2025

FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (8-6-2) laid down a physical, defensive masterclass on Saturday night, taking a second straight 5-1 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen (6-6-2) at Crown Coliseum. Ryan Reifler scored his first pro goal, Austyn Roudebush stopped 16 shots, and Travis Broughman, Marcus Fechko, Joe Widmar, and C.J. Valerian all tallied goals to help secure a weekend sweep for Roanoke over the Marksmen.

It was a continuation of Friday night to begin the game on Saturday, as the Dawgs blitzed Fayetteville from the opening puck drop. An early penalty call on the hosts put Roanoke on the power play within the first minute, and the Dawgs wasted no time finding the game's first goal. Widmar and Gustav Müller worked the puck down the right wing before Müller's centering feed found Broughman in the low slot for a one-time finish at 1:17. Roanoke's forecheck created massive problems for Fayetteville, with the Marksmen registering just two shots on net within the first 16 minutes of action. A second power play chance yielded some good looks late in the period for the Dawgs, but the score would remain 1-0 heading into the intermission.

Chances were limited in the middle frame, as the two sides combined for just 11 shots on net, and the game turned into a dump-and-chase clinic. Roanoke would hit a crossbar through an Andrew Harley attempt, and another close call on a rebound chance for Reifler was kept out by the Marksmen. The Dawgs would finally catch Fayetteville on a line change and take advantage, as Andrew Stacey's home run pass up to Fechko sprung a breakaway, and Fechko tucked the puck into the net at 17:20 for his second goal in as many nights. A late penalty by Gehrig Lindberg would put the Dawgs on the penalty kill heading into the third period, but Roanoke took the 2-0 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Fayetteville would fail to capitalize on the power play, but would make it a one-goal game early in the third period. Cayden Cahill tapped a cross-crease pass into the net at 5:55 for the Marksmen to make it a 2-1 game. It didn't take long for Roanoke to answer just 60 seconds later. Widmar would bat down a long-range shot by Reifler in the low slot, realized he was all alone in front of the Fayetteville net, and flip it into the twine easily at 6:55 to reinstate the two-goal cushion for the Dawgs. The Marksmen would empty their net with three minutes to go, and a length of the ice snipe by Valerian made it 4-1 at 17:27. Roanoke wouldn't let up there, as a turnover forced by Fechko and Widmar enabled a net-front scramble that saw Reifler pot his first professional goal to seal the four-goal victory.

Colby Muise stopped 16-of-21 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Dawgs were 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-1 on their chance.

