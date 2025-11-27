Ice Flyers Blow away Huntsville

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers needed to bounce back and to say they did was an understatement. In front of a sellout crowd at the Pensacola Bay Center for $5 Night driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola, the Ice Flyers found a way to win with 8 different players scoring goals in an 8-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc.

Tyler German started the scoring in the first period with the lone goal of that frame. The second period saw some scrums and newly acquired Tyrone Bronte finding the net, bringing it to 2-0. Andrew Poulias extended the lead to 3-0, Shane Bull made it 4-0, and Blake Wells capped off the Ice Flyers' second-period scoring to make it 5-0. Huntsville's Connor Fries scored the lone goal for the Havoc at the tail end of the period.

The third period continued the excitement with Nicholas Aromatario finding the back of the net, Zack Bross extending the lead to 7-1, and Sam Rhodes capping off the night with his 6th goal of the season to seal the 8-1 win.

The Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar on Saturday night for Blue Angels Night presented by Step One Automotive Buick GMC Pensacola.

Fans can bid on the autographed goal pucks from tonight on DASH.

Scoring Summary

First Period

HSV 0, PEN 1

14:41 Tyler German (6) - Wells, Poellinger

Shots on goal: HSV 7, PEN 14

Second Period

HSV 0, PEN 2

2:33 (PP) Tyrone Bronte (2) - Unassisted

HSV 0, PEN 3

3:37 (PP) Andrew Poulias (2) - Mastrangeli, Burnie

HSV 0, PEN 4

5:06 Shane Bull (6) - Jirousek, Poellinger

HSV 0, PEN 5

5:38 Blake Wells (4) - Bronte, Burnie

HSV 1, PEN 5

18:34 (PP) Connor Fries (6) - McCabe, Galloway

Shots on goal: HSV 13, PEN 9

Third Period

HSV 1, PEN 6

7:10 Nicholas Aromatario (2) - Gaudette

HSV 1, PEN 7

17:29 Zack Bross (2) - Jones

HSV 1, PEN 8

18:48 Sam Rhodes (6) - Bull, Aromatario

Shots on goal: HSV 6, PEN 6

Total shots on goal: HSV 26, PEN 29







