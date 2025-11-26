Kyle Soper Returns; Button Activated Ahead of Three-Game Week

Published on November 26, 2025

Knoxville defenseman Kyle Soper has returned to the Ice Bears, signing a player tryout ahead of Wednesday night's game against Roanoke. In addition, blue liner Troy Button has been activated off the injured reserve while winger Jason Brancheau has been placed on the 14-Day IR.

Kyle, the younger brother of Ice Bears captain Jimmy Soper, is now in his fifth season of professional hockey. He first signed with Knoxville towards the end of the 2023-24 season before returning last year. He has played in 46 games in an Ice Bears uniform, scoring two goals and adding ten assists. He had four points in eight playoff games for Knoxville back in April, including a three-point outing in game two of the President's Cup semifinals against Birmingham. He has appeared in 192 career SPHL games over stints in Knoxville, Macon and Fayetteville.

Button, a fourth-year pro, is in his first season in Knoxville. He has appeared in seven games for the Ice Bears this year and has 155 SPHL games on his resumé. He last played for Knoxville in the Ice Bears' win over Pensacola-his former team-on Nov. 8.

Brancheau is in his second season with the Ice Bears, appearing in 61 games, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists since the start of last season. He has two goals and three assists in 11 games so far this season. He secured the game-winning goal with a redirect in Knoxville's win over Birmingham on Nov. 1.

The Ice Bears visit Roanoke Wednesday night, travel to Huntsville on Thanksgiving Day and return home to host Macon on Friday at the Civic Coliseum.







