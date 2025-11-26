Game Preview: November 26 vs Huntsville

Published on November 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are hungry to bounce back from their road struggles and will look to feed off the energy of a packed house for $5 Night, driven by Kia AutoSport of Pensacola.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Rally Gulf Coast. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning Assistant Captain #8 Tim Faulkner's jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Fans can purchase $5 mystery grab bags above sections 126 & 127. Card Only. Limited quantities available.

- Beginning tonight and running through December 12, fans can donate toys for a chance to win Ice Flyers memorabilia and merchandise throughout the team's 12 days of giving. Each donated toy counts as one entry into every giveaway during the 12 Days of Giving promotion. Fans may bring toy donations to any upcoming Ice Flyers game and drop them off at the Coca-Cola Concierge or stop by the Front Office Tuesday-Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM to donate. Hours may vary due to holidays and games.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, November 28 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Home: Saturday, November 29 Blue Angels Night Presented by Step One Buick GMC Pensacola | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Away: Thursday, December 4 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Home: Friday, December 5 Rally Foundation Night presented by Florida Blue | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, December 6 Youth Jersey Giveaway Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







