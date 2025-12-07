Bostedt Blanks Marksmen 2-0 for Second Shutout of Season

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Peoria goaltender Jack Bostedt made 21 saves on 21 Fayetteville shots on Saturday night as the Rivermen (10-6-0) defeated the Marksmen (7-7-2) 2-0 at the Crown Coliseum in their second meeting of the weekend. Dylan Massie and Garrett Devine both scored for the Rivermen, with the latter coming on an empty net. Peoria outshot the Marksmen 22-21 in the contest.

Both Peoria and Fayetteville will face each other again for the final time in North Carolina tomorrow afternoon. Face-off is set for 3:00 pm Eastern time (2:00 pm Central) in the first Sunday afternoon matchup for the Rivermen this year.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria outshot the Marksmen 10-7 in the first period despite having to kill off a single high-sticking power play. Both goaltenders, Jack Bostedt for Peoria and Mason Beaupit for Fayetteville, made several exceptional saves on broken plays to keep the game scoreless through the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

The Marksmen came out much more aggressively in the second period as they outshot the Rivermen 7-4 in the middle frame. The physical play increased, as did the space on the ice, which was scarce, and quality scoring chances were also scarce. Both goaltenders made quality saves, especially Bostedt, to keep the game scoreless after the second period, with all eyes looking toward the third period, wondering if either goaltender would blink.

THIRD PERIOD

Fayetteville once again came out strong in the third period, and it took several key saves by Bostedt to keep the Marksmen at bay. The most critical moment was when the Rivermen were caught on the ice for several icings in a row in the middle of the period. With tired bodies out playing defense for several critical minutes, Peoria was able to persevere and clear the zone long enough to get fresh legs on the ice while the Marksmen had expended the energy of some of their top players. A few minutes after Peoria weathered the storm, they finally broke through offensively. A point-shot by Ayodele Adeniye reached the net from the right side. A rebound came free and was swatted at by Garrett Devine, though his try too was saved by Beaupit. However, the puck deflected off of Beaupit's body over to the low slot, where Dylan Massie sent the rebound into the back of the net for his second goal in two nights to put the Rivermen up 1-0. As the game dragged on, the Marksmen became more and more desperate. They pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, but it was all for naught as Garrett Devine followed up behind Griffen Fox after the latter had the puck stripped from him in the offensive zone. Devine quickly picked up the loose puck and rifled it into the wide-open net to secure the victory for the Rivermen, marking his second point of the night.







