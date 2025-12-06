Peoria Left Frustrated in Fayetteville, 5-4, Despite Comebacks

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Despite two multi-goal comebacks, three power-play goals, and a shots-on-goal advantage of 34-24, the Peoria Rivermen (9-6-0) fell 5-4 to the Fayetteville Marksmen (7-6-2) at the Crown Coliseum on Friday night. Michael McChesney, Griffen Fox, Alec Baer, and Dylan Massie all scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 19 saves in the loss.

Friday night's contest was the first of three straight meetings between the Rivermen and the Marksmen. The two sides will meet again in Fayetteville on Saturday, December 6, at 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

FIRST PERIOD

Fayetteville was able to start fans and found their first goal after a board battle along the left-wing wall caused the puck to emerge into the high slot. There, Sam Dabrowkski fired a quick shot into the back of the net past Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich to take a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the contest. After a few key saves by Latinovich, the Rivermen started finding their footing and confidence. Though the Rivermen had several quality chances late in the period, they still trailed 1-0 af ter the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Less than two minutes into the second period, the Marksmen extended their lead to 2-0 after a short-angle shot from the left side found the back of the net past Latinovich. Despite the 2-0 deficit, the Rivermen started utilizing their speed and were able to out-hustle the Marksmen in the offensive zone. This led to more opportunities and eventually, power-play chances. On Peoria's first power play, a shot from Alec Baer in the high slot was deflected by Michael McChesney right in front of the net. The lead ing goal-scorer in the SPHL added on another one with his deflection that trimmed the Fayetteville lead to 2-1. Then, just a few minutes later, the Rivermen received another power play after the Marksmen were tagged for too many men on the ice. It didn't take long for Peoria to cash in as a shot from Cory Dennis produced a rebound, and Garrett Denice charged in on the right side to pick it up. Devine's quick shot was deflected by the stick of Griffen Fox right in front of the net, and it deflected the puck up and over the goal line for his fourth goal in five games to tie the contest up 2-2.

THIRD PERIOD

The Marksmen started the third period fast with two goals in the first four minutes of the third period. Trailing 4-2, the Rivermen launched another comeback effort that was spearheaded by Alec Baer's power-play goal off of a scrum in front of the Fayetteville net. Dylan Massie added on his second of the year after Garrett Devine passed him the buck from below the goal-line, and Massie elevated a shot just under the cross-bar to tie the game up at 4-4 midway through the third period. However, a fortunate Fa yetteville bounce off a high-glass rim deflected right to the slot, and Graeme McCrory was able to rifle a high-rising wrist-shot into the back of the net for the eventual game-winning goal. Despite some last-minute chances and a final shout-count of 34-24, the Rivermen failed to find the equalizer by the end of regulation.







