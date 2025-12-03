Peoria Heads to North Carolina for Three-Game Series with Marksmen

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (9-5-0) will be hitting the road this weekend for a three-game stretch in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as they take on the Marksmen (6-6-2) this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

THE DETAILS

Peoria will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday at 7:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CT, with Saturday's game taking place at 6:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm CT and Sunday's contest at 3:00 pm ET/2:00 pm CT. This will be the only trip the Rivermen will make to North Carolina in the regular season.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are surging following a weekend split against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Morale is high, and this weekend presents a fresh challenge in the form of playing constant hockey on the road against a skilled defensive opponent in the Marksmen. This weekend also offers Peoria's first road three-in-three of the year, which will provide its own unique challenges to a young roster.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a weekend split against the Evansville Thunderbolts in an emotional home weekend series. Peoria lost 4-1 on Friday before coming back and winning 4-3 on Saturday. Saturday's win was Peoria's first of the year against Evansville and ended a seven-game losing streak to the Thunderbolts that dated back to February of 2025.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Griffen Fox emerged from last weekend as one of the key contributors for the Rivermen, netting two goals last weekend for Peoria. Fox has three goals in his previous four games.

SCOUTING THE MARKSMEN

In recent weeks, the Marksmen have been riding high, winning three of their last five contests. However, they are coming off a tough sweep at the hands of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after getting shelled 5-1 on November 28 and 29. Fayetteville also recently completed a trade with the Birmingham Bulls, sending forward Tim Kent to the Bulls in exchange for forward Shane Murphy. The Marksmen are 0-1-1 against the Rivermen this year.







