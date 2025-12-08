Peoria Shut out in Fayetteville 2-0

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - In a déjà vu role reversal, the Rivermen (10-7-0) fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen (8-7-2) by a score of 2-0 at the Crown Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Peoria and the Marksmen each had 21 shots on goal. Alec Baer and Garrett Devine combined for nine of Peoria's shots on goal. Sunday marked the first time this season that the Rivermen had been shut out of a contest.

Peoria, though forced to settle for two out of a possible six points on the weekend, will be back on home ice on Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13 at Carver Arena as they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first time this season. Face-off for both games is set for 7:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria came out in the first period and dominated for the most part, not allowing the Marksmen to get any quality chances while getting several quality chances at the net as well. However, an awkward change late in the first period led to a Fayetteville odd-man rush that saw Sam Anzai deflect a quick shot into the back of the net to put the Marksmen ahead 1-0. Despite outshooting Fayetteville 9-3, Peoria ended the first period trailing 1-0.

SECOND PERIOD

The second period was a frustrating one for the Rivermen as they were forced to kill off three straight penalties against them and had to defend most of the period. Though the Rivermen did get several scoring chances later on in the frame, they continued to be frustrated by Colby Muise and the Marksmen defense, who denied the quick passing game toward the low slot and put a premium on blocking point shots before they were deflected on net.

THIRD PERIOD

Like the third, the Rivermen had opportunities to score, including on a late power play, but were unable to find the back of the net. Instead, the Marksmen netted a late empty-net goal with less than 30 seconds left to secure the victory.







