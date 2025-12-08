Havoc Fight Hard But Dawgs Take OT

Published on December 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc battled for a comeback in the third period, falling short to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in overtime on Sunday.

The first period saw fast and physical hockey. After a couple of body checks on both sides, the Dawgs got on the board first at 11:24.

The Dawgs extended their lead early in the second period, scoring a power-play goal at 2:17 after a holding penalty against the Havoc left them with a man advantage. Cole Reginato, assisted by Craig McCabe, answered a minute later, cutting the deficit in half and leaving the score at 2-1. Tensions soared, sticks covered the ice, and gloves came off, resulting in a collection of penalties before the second intermission.

Skating into the final period down by one, the Havoc fought hard for a late comeback. At 8:12, Josh Kestner capitalized on a power play after a hooking penalty against the Dawgs, equalizing the score at 2-2. Cole Reginato, assisted by Craig McCabe and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, put the Havoc up shortly after, scoring another power-play goal. With an interference call leaving the Havoc shorthanded and the Dawgs pulling their goalie, a brief stretch of 6-on-4 hockey ensued. The Dawgs tied the game on the power play with just a minute left in regulation, sending the game into overtime.

At 2:50 into overtime, the Dawgs scored their game winning goal, taking a 4-3 win.

Brian Wilson stopped 27-of-31 shots. Huntsville went 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Thursday, December 11 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center.







SPHL Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.