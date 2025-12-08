Muise, Anzai Power Marksmen Past Rivermen
Published on December 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Peoria Rivermen 2-0 on Sunday night.
Sam Anzai tipped home a pass from Tim Kim right on the doorstep 18:16 into the opening period, putting the Marksmen up 1-0, for the lone goal of the period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, despite Fayetteville outshooting Peoria 9-6 in the period.
Sam Anzai potted home his second of the night and the lone goal of the period at 19:33, clearing the puck the length of the ice for the empty-netter, securing the 2-0 final.
Colby Muise stopped all 21-of-21 shot attempts for the first Marksmen shutout win of the season. Jack Bostedt stopped 19-of-20 in the Rivermen effort.
Next up for the Marksmen is a road contest against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday, Dec. 11. Puck drop from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on Flo Sports.
Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, Dec. 19 for Winter Wonderland Weekend featuring Dickens A Christmas Carol presented by Downtown Alliance. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/
