Marksmen Outlasted by Rivermen in Goaltending Duel

Published on December 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-0 to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday night.

Goaltending stole the show, as neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame. Peoria led the shot column 10-7, along with having a successful penalty kill throughout the first 20 minutes.

The scoreless stretch continued throughout the second period, with both goaltenders having stopped 14-of-14 each. Sam Dabrowski dropped the gloves with Dylan Massie, having a takedown to bring some energy in the crowd 6:46 into the middle frame, with Peoria having another successful rep on the penalty kill.

Dylan Massie broke the goose eggs on the scoreboard at 11:43, potting home a rebound set up by Garrett Devine at 11:43, putting the Rivermen up 1-0. Garrett Devine logged an empty netter at 18:52, set up by Griffen Fox to secure the 2-0 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 20-of-21 in the Marksmen effort and Jack Bostedt stopped 21-of-21 in the Rivermen win.

The rubber match is set for tomorrow afternoon for Salute to Service presented by Soldier's First Real Estate. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. from the Crown Coliseum.

