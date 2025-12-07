Havoc Drop 4-1 to Mayhem

Published on December 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Huntsville Havoc couldn't gain momentum, falling 4-1 to the Macon Mayhem as they capitalized on key power-play chances.

The Mayhem jumped ahead early, scoring at 5:03 of the first period. Despite a late power-play opportunity, albeit cut short, the Havoc couldn't find the equalizer before the intermission.

Taking a power play into the second period, the Mayhem capitalized just one minute in, extending their lead. The Havoc made it a one-goal game at 4:40 when Ashton Paul, backed by Matt Allen and Ben Schultheis, bounced a puck off the crossbar into the net. After a holding penalty left the Havoc shorthanded, the Mayhem scored just five seconds into their power play, making it 3-1. While the Havoc earned several offensive-zone face-offs and outshot the Mayhem 13-8 in the middle period, they could not get through the opposing goalie.

Both teams created strong chances in the final period. Huntsville fought hard on their last power play at 5:07, awarded after an interference penalty on the Mayhem, but could not convert. The Mayhem stayed aggressive, scoring again at 11:35 to secure a final 4-1 victory.

Billy Girard IV stopped 30-of-34 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game on Sunday, December 7 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







