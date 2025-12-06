Mayhem Take Down Evansville in SO Again

December 5, 2025

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) The Mayhem dominated the third and got timely goals from Connor May and Hayden Ford en route to another shootout win in Evansville.

The Mayhem got off to a great start, as Conor Witherspoon's zone entry was worked back to the blue line where Justin Kelley's wrister was deflected by Witherspoon himself to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead at 3:30. The Mayhem and Thunderbolts traded chances until Isaac Chapman beat Boyko to tie the game and trigger the Thunderbolts' teddy bear toss. The Mayhem failed on a power play chance at the end of the period, and went to the second tied at one.

The middle frame was one to forget for Macon, as Keanan Stewart scored to take the lead, and again to extend the Evansville lead to two after another failed power play for the Mayhem. The Evansville penalty kill did the job again before the end of the period as Connor May and Matthew Hobbs dropped the gloves right before the horn to try to inject some energy into the Mayhem as they trailed 3-1 entering the third.

In the third, the Mayhem and Thunderbolts seemed to be at a stalemate, until May put home a rebound created by Michael Herrera to bring the Mayhem within one inside the final ten minutes. The Mayhem continued to mount pressure until they pulled Josh Boyko for the extra attacker, where Hayden Ford scored the game-tying goal in the final minute.

Macon had a long two-man advantage in overtime, but couldn't capitalize, and went to another shootout against Evansville. Michael Herrera scored in the second round, and Witherspoon scored in the fourth as Boyko stopped all four shots to seal the Mayhem's fourth win of the season.

The Mayhem return home for Pack the Plex tomorrow against the Huntsville Havoc at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

