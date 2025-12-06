Ice Flyers Edge Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-2
Published on December 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers hosted Rally Foundation Night presented by Florida Blue at the Hangar, and delivered an exciting performance for the fans. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored early with a powerplay goal close to the halfway mark of the first period. That was the only goal of the opening frame, but the Ice Flyers didn't falter.
The second period was highly contested with some scrums and ended scoreless. A boarding call on Roanoke's Khristian Acosta put the Ice Flyers on the powerplay that carried over into the third period.
Newly acquired forward Mike Moran scored his first goal in an Ice Flyers uniform with a powerplay goal in the first minute of the final frame. Cooper Jones and Lukas Jirousek capitalized on another powerplay opportunity and scored two goals within 36 seconds of each other, putting the Ice Flyers up 3-1. Roanoke's Travis Broughman found the back of the net late in the third, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Ty Taylor made the start tonight and saved 23 of the opposing 25 shots.
The Ice Flyers secured the 3-2 victory on a night dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer and in support of Rally Gulf Coast.
There's still time to bid on game-worn Rally Foundation Jerseys online on DASH.
Fans can also bid on the autographed goal pucks from tonight on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
RNK 1, PEN 0
7:58 Richard Boysen - Lindberg, Valerian
Shots on goal: RNK 8, PEN 16
Second Period
No scoring.
Shots on goal: RNK 9, PEN 4
Third Period
RNK 1, PEN 1
0:40 Mike Moran (2) - Poulias
RNK 1, PEN 2
7:00 Cooper Jones (2) - Moran, Poulias
RNK 1, PEN 3
7:36 Lukas Jirousek (3) - Gaudette, Bross
RNK 2, PEN 3
18:55 Travis Broughman - Widmar
Shots on goal: RNK 10, PEN 15
Total shots on goal: RNK 26, PEN 35
SPHL Stories from December 5, 2025
- Havoc Strike First But Bulls Pull Away - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Stuck in the Box Late, Dropped, 3-2, by Pensacola - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Flyers Edge Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-2 - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Mayhem Take Down Evansville in SO Again - Macon Mayhem
- Marksmen Down Rivermen in Barn Burner - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Over 4,000 Stuffed Animals Thrown onto Ford Center Ice on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Dawgs Stuck in the Box Late, Dropped, 3-2, by Pensacola - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Peoria Left Frustrated in Fayetteville, 5-4, Despite Comebacks - Peoria Rivermen
- Ice Bears Drop Late Decision 4-2 - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Mayhem Welcome Back Caleb Huffman - Macon Mayhem
- Game Preview: December 5 vs. Roanoke - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.