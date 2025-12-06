Havoc Strike First But Bulls Pull Away

Published on December 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc could not hold onto their lead, falling to the Birmingham Bulls in a 4-2 road loss on Friday night.

The first frame was busy on both ends of the ice. Ben Schultheis, assisted by Josh Kestner, put the Havoc on the board early at 8:45, scoring his first professional hockey goal. The Bulls answered five minutes later, evening the score at 1-1. After two assessed penalties against the Havoc, 5-on-3 hockey ensued. The Bulls pulled ahead on their power play, leaving the score at 2-1 before the first intermission.

The Bulls increased the pressure just 1:04 into the second period, putting another puck in the goal and taking the score to 3-1. Gloves hit the ice at 15:35, resulting in a matching pair of major penalties for fighting. The Havoc continued to fight hard, but could not find a way through the Bulls' defense.

Playing a late game of catch-up, Nathan Berke cut down on the deficit, bouncing a puck behind the goalie. The Bulls scored a final time with only 16 seconds left in regulation, sealing their 4-2 win with an empty net goal.

Brian Wilson stopped 29-of-32 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, December 6 against the Macon Mayhem at the Macon Coliseum.







