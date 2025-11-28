Havoc Fight to the End, Ice Bears Take OT Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc came up just short against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thanksgiving night, being outlasted in overtime.

The Havoc opened scoring at 6:37 of the first period when Cole Reginato fired the puck in the net on a power play, sending 8250 teddy bears flying onto the ice. After a cross-checking penalty against the Havoc, the Ice Bears answered with a power-play goal of their own at 17:34, balancing the score just before the intermission.

The second period was comparably slow, seeing neither a penalty nor a goal until the midway point. At 12:32 Cole Reginato, assisted by Jacob Arsenault, snuck another puck behind the goalie, bringing the team up by one. The Ice Bears pulled even shortly after for the second time that night, knotting the score at 2-2.

Going into the final frame all tied up, both teams skated fast for an opening. The Ice Bears found a gap at 11:20, pulling ahead. Remaining calm despite the increased pressure of the deficit, the Havoc continued to fight hard. Craig McCabe, backed by Connor Fries and Matt Allen, balanced the score on a power play with a minute left in regulation, sending the game into overtime.

At 3:16 into overtime, the Ice Bears made their game-winning goal.

Billy Girard IV stopped 38-of-42 shots. Huntsville went 2-for-5 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Quad City Storm on Friday, November 28 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







