Havoc Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne to Roster
Published on November 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced today the signing of defenseman Lincoln Erne, adding a reliable, mobile blueliner with proven experience across multiple ECHL organizations.
Erne enters Huntsville following a run in the ECHL over the last two seasons.
During the 2023-24 season, he skated in a combined 53 games, splitting time between three clubs. He opened the season with the Newfoundland Growlers, recording 6 assists in 23 games, before joining the Idaho Steelheads where he posted 3 goals and 8 assists over 27 appearances. Erne also made a brief stop with the Jacksonville Icemen, adding additional depth across three contests.
In 2024-25, the Blaine, MN native continued his ECHL journey with another trio of teams. He suited up for the Iowa Heartlanders, tallying 1 goal and 1 assist in 14 games, then spent time with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for three games. Most recently, he appeared in 13 games with the Utah Grizzlies, contributing 1 goal from the backend.
Before turning pro, Erne played four seasons at Canisius College (NCAA), where he developed into a steady defensive presence and earned a reputation for his work ethic and two-way reliability.
Erne now brings his versatility, experience, and blue-line stability to Huntsville.
