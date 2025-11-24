Rivermen Acquire Defenseman Terry Ryder from Huntsville

Published on November 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have completed a trade with the Huntsville Havoc, acquiring defenseman Terry Ryder from the Havoc in exchange for future considerations.

Ryder, a native of Kalamazoo, MI, is in his second year of professional hockey, having played with Huntsville last season staring in 40 games and netting 14 assists. Before that, Ryder was a part of Adrian College's National championship-winning squad in 2022 at the NCAA-Division III level. Ryder also won three NCHA conference championships with the Bulldogs in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Ryder transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Superior ahead of the 2023-24 college season.

Ryder will be available for the Rivermen as they take on the Quad City Storm on Wednesday, November 26 at 6:10 pm. The Rivermen will then be back home at Carver Arena on Friday and Saturday, November 28 and 29 as they host the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:15 pm on both nights.







